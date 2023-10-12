Video Ad Feedback
Israeli PM adviser: Israelis 'have every right to be angry' about initial reaction to Hamas attack
Mark Regev, senior adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister, tells Christiane Amanpour, that "something went very, very wrong" with Israel's initial response to Hamas' surprise assault.
10:40 - Source: CNN
'The health system is unable to cope,' says British-Palestinian surgeon in Gaza
07:38
07:38 - Source: CNN
Yuval Noah Harari: Hamas' aim was 'to assassinate any chance for peace'
10:17
10:17 - Source: CNN
Gaza doctor: 'People are dying'
07:14
07:14 - Source: CNN
'It wasn't a war, it was a slaughter': Israeli festival survivor describes horrors
07:06
07:06 - Source: CNN
'I believe that democracy will be upheld,' says Guatemalan President-elect
11:29
11:29 - Source: CNN
'We are full of fear of what has happened and what is going to happen,' says Palestinian poet in Gaza
03:51
03:51 - Source: CNN
Hamas 'will pay like the Nazis paid in Europe,' says former IDF intel chief
08:26
08:26 - Source: CNN
'We remain committed to the law of armed conflict,' says IDF spokesperson
05:32
05:32 - Source: CNN
Hamas attacks on Israel a 'major failure of intelligence, of operations up to the top political leadership': Former Israeli PM
12:51
12:51 - Source: CNN
'A parent's worst nightmare': Relative of five Israeli hostages shares their story
04:19
04:19 - Source: CNN
US National Security Council's John Kirby gives update on US response to violence in Israel
07:04
07:04 - Source: CNN
What's behind the rise of the far right in Europe? Two experts explain
14:41
14:41 - Source: CNN
Why 'The Identity Trap' is a political trap too, according to one author
12:45
12:45 - Source: CNN
Former Israeli Prime Minister says the government 'is now relatively weak'
02:47
02:47 - Source: CNN