'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations told CNN that Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza following their raids on southern Israel. CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with Sharone Lifschitz, who says her elderly parents are among those held hostage.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
Biden speaks on Hamas attacks for first time
'I don't know if we're going to make it': Palestinian-American stuck in Gaza speaks out
Woman describes seeing video of brother being kidnapped by Hamas
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
Watch as Iron Dome intercepts Hamas' rockets over CNN correspondent's head
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
