Video Ad Feedback
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports on Russia's reaction to the Hamas attack on Israel and the Kremlin's growing ties with Iran at Israel's expense.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why he thinks Iran helped support Hamas attacks
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN