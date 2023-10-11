Video Ad Feedback
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
After watching the horrifying Hamas attacks from New York, Israeli-Canadian entrepreneur Noy Leyb tells CNN's John Berman why he decided to rejoin Israel's Defense Force.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
Biden speaks on Hamas attacks for first time
'I don't know if we're going to make it': Palestinian-American stuck in Gaza speaks out
Woman describes seeing video of brother being kidnapped by Hamas
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
Watch as Iron Dome intercepts Hamas' rockets over CNN correspondent's head
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
