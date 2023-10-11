Video Ad Feedback
Gaza doctor: 'People are dying'
"On many occasions... so many buildings were brought down without any prior warning," Khamis Elessi, a physician in Gaza, tells Christiane Amanpour as Israel continues its retaliatory strikes on the enclave following Saturday's attack by Hamas.
07:14 - Source: CNN
