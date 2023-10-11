Omer Wenkhert video vpx
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Ricardo Grichener, whose 22-year-old nephew Omer Wenkert was abducted by Hamas militants at a music festival in Israel.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
Israel Hamas misinfo Arma 3 video game
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
Rimal Gaza airstrikes screengrab vpx
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
mike lyons vpx
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
Yoav Shimoni and grandmother
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
nic robertson emotional grenade bomb shelter screengrab
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
mark kimmett
Retired general explains why he thinks Iran helped support Hamas attacks
jeremy diamond michal ohana vpx
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
screengrab Avital Alajem
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
Zind option 1
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
nekoglai 04
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
gaza al shati refugee camp israel airstrike 1009
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
palestinian analyst vpx
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
clarissa ward takes cover alt israel gaza border 1009
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
