IDF GENERAL
Video Ad Feedback
IDF general describes horrifying scenes following Hamas attack
CNN's Nic Robertson reports from Sderot, Israel, after visiting a village that had been under siege by Hamas fighters days ago.
02:35 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
IDF GENERAL
Video Ad Feedback
IDF general describes horrifying scenes following Hamas attack
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab putin on hamas attack
Video Ad Feedback
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zip line sikkim
Video Ad Feedback
See supplies delivered through zip line to village cut off by floodwaters
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - An Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome defence missile system attempts to intercept a rocket, fired from the Gaza Strip, over the city of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict's death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: How Israel's Iron Dome Works
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
See how the deadly surprise attack on Israel unfolded
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chance Armenia Refugees 02 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter: Armenia refugee crisis has devastated Putin's reputation in region
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation on October 2, 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo of Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. (Photo by NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
She just won the Nobel Peace Prize. Hear what she told CNN from prison
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail secret classroom afghanistan salma pkg
Video Ad Feedback
See inside a secret classroom defying Taliban orders
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 armita geravand iran
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows teen being carried away after alleged assault by morality police
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MESTRE, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Emergency crew members work at the scene after a bus accident near Venice on October 04, 2023 in Mestre, Italy. A bus belonging to the transport company La Linea plunged from an overpass between Mestre and Marghera, plunging 10 meters and catching fire shortly before 8 p.m. At least 20 people are reported killed, including some minors, and many others injured. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
At least 21 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in Italy
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spain nightclub fire
Video Ad Feedback
Several killed in Spanish nightclub fire
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china bullet train 1
Video Ad Feedback
See China's first high-speed overwater bullet train line
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ella Milman
Video Ad Feedback
This woman can only speak to her son by letter once a week
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
migrant children 3
Video Ad Feedback
'Many dead': Young migrant children recount their journey trying to reach the US
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A lethal wedding fire that killed over 100 people occurred at a church in the town of Qaraqosh, Iraq on September 28, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment ceiling catches fire as newlyweds dance at wedding
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail philippines intv watson
Video Ad Feedback
Philippines defense chief says China is behaving like a bully
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN