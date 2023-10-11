Video Ad Feedback
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
After a barrage of Israeli airstrikes, Gaza is facing extensive damage to its infrastructure. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Hamas militants striking captured festival goer
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why he thinks Iran helped support Hamas attacks
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN