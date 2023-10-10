Haneen Okal vpx
'I don't know if we're going to make it': Palestinian-American stuck in Gaza speaks out
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to Haneen Okal, a Palestinian-American who is trapped in Gaza with her family.
Rimal Gaza airstrikes screengrab vpx
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
mike lyons vpx
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
nic robertson emotional grenade bomb shelter screengrab
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
mark kimmett
Retired general explains why he thinks Iran helped support Hamas attacks
jeremy diamond michal ohana vpx
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
screengrab Avital Alajem
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
Zind option 1
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
shelly shem tov
Israeli mother of missing son sends message to Hamas
nekoglai 04
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
gaza al shati refugee camp israel airstrike 1009
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
palestinian analyst vpx
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
clarissa ward takes cover alt israel gaza border 1009
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
When Gaza militants attacked a music festival in rural southern Israel, they shot and killed people at point blank range, then looted their belongings, new dashcam video from a car reveals. CNN has geolocated it and confirmed its authenticity.
Dashcam captures moment Hamas gunmen attack festival-goers
mayzel daughter
'Violence will get you nowhere': Mom makes plea for missing daughter
leighton incursion vpx
Retired colonel breaks down 'key indicators' for ground incursion in Gaza
