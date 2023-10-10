video thumbnail grenade bunker hamas
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
New dashcam video obtained by CNN captured the moment Hamas attackers threw a grenade into a bomb shelter where people were hiding out. CNN's Nic Robertson visited the scene.
01:44 - Source: CNN
