Yoav Shimoni and grandmother
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper interviews Yoav Shimoni, whose grandmother was killed by Hamas in Israel. Hamas then used her phone number to post her murder on her Facebook page.
04:57 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Yoav Shimoni and grandmother
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas used victim's phone to post murder on Facebook
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rimal Gaza airstrikes screengrab vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See scenes inside Gaza as Israel strikes over 200 targets
00:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike lyons vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Map shows where Israeli forces will face challenges in Gaza
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nic robertson emotional grenade bomb shelter screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Hamas attackers throw grenade into bomb shelter
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark kimmett
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why he thinks Iran helped support Hamas attacks
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeremy diamond michal ohana vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Avital Alajem
Video Ad Feedback
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zind option 1
Video Ad Feedback
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shelly shem tov
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli mother of missing son sends message to Hamas
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nekoglai 04
Video Ad Feedback
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza al shati refugee camp israel airstrike 1009
Video Ad Feedback
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
palestinian analyst vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa ward takes cover alt israel gaza border 1009
Video Ad Feedback
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
When Gaza militants attacked a music festival in rural southern Israel, they shot and killed people at point blank range, then looted their belongings, new dashcam video from a car reveals. CNN has geolocated it and confirmed its authenticity.
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moment Hamas gunmen attack festival-goers
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayzel daughter
Video Ad Feedback
'Violence will get you nowhere': Mom makes plea for missing daughter
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton incursion vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel breaks down 'key indicators' for ground incursion in Gaza
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN