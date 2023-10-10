Video Ad Feedback
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks to Avital Alajem, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists and forced to walk to Gaza with the children of her missing neighbor, Adi Kaaplon.
03:27 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Woman abducted by terrorists recounts harrowing experience
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Explosions go off during interview with American doctor trapped in Gaza
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli mother of missing son sends message to Hamas
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
22-year-old viral TikTok star says he was tortured for posting this video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrike
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely predictable': Analyst on why Hamas attacked Israel
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moment Hamas gunmen attack festival-goers
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Violence will get you nowhere': Mom makes plea for missing daughter
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel breaks down 'key indicators' for ground incursion in Gaza
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother describes seeing video of kidnapped daughter on social media
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter went to scene of music festival slaughter. Here's what she found
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows 'fearsome' rocket barrage over Israeli city
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There's no mercy at all': Israeli volunteer doctor describes what he saw
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Never seen anything like this': Clarissa Ward near the Gaza border
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows guns fired in the middle of a highway in Israel
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN