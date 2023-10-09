Video Ad Feedback
'Violence will get you nowhere': Mom makes plea for missing daughter
Ahuva Mayzel, whose 21-year-old daughter is missing after armed Hamas militants gunmen captured dozens of hostages in Israel, makes a public plea for her return.
Hamas attack on Israel 15 videos
'Violence will get you nowhere': Mom makes plea for missing daughter
CNN team ducks from 'massive barrage of rockets' near Israel-Gaza border
Dashcam captures moment Hamas gunmen attack festival-goers
Retired colonel breaks down 'key indicators' for ground incursion in Gaza
Mother describes seeing video of kidnapped daughter on social media
CNN reporter went to scene of music festival slaughter. Here's what she found
New video shows 'fearsome' rocket barrage over Israeli city
'There's no mercy at all': Israeli volunteer doctor describes what he saw
'Never seen anything like this': Clarissa Ward near the Gaza border
Video shows guns fired in the middle of a highway in Israel
Israeli citizen describes sheltering during Hamas attack
Video shows Israel's 'Iron Dome' missiles intercepting incoming rockets near Gaza
Video shows militants take festival goers hostage
Why Clapper says Hamas attacks are an 'apt comparison' to 9/11
See how the first few hours of the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
