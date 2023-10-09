Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter went to scene of music festival slaughter. Here's what she found
CNN's Clarissa Ward reports from the scene of an Israeli music festival after Israeli rescuers say at least 260 bodies were found at the site after Hamas militants carried out an assault on festival-goers and took hostages.
02:01 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 21 videos
