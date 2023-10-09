When Gaza militants attacked a music festival in rural southern Israel, they shot and killed people at point blank range, then looted their belongings, new dashcam video from a car reveals. CNN has geolocated it and confirmed its authenticity.
New dashcam footage shows Hamas gunmen terrorizing an Israeli music festival and shooting festival-goers.
