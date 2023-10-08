Video Ad Feedback
Israeli citizen describes sheltering during Hamas attack
CNN's Dana Bash speaks with Esther Marcus, an Israeli citizen, who described sheltering in a safe room for over 24 hours during the Hamas attack.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 19 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli citizen describes sheltering during Hamas attack
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Never seen anything like this': Clarissa Ward near the Gaza border
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows guns fired in the middle of a highway in Israel
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There's no mercy at all': Israeli volunteer doctor describes what he saw
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN at the scene of where fierce battle took place. See the aftermath
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israel's 'Iron Dome' missiles intercepting incoming rockets near Gaza
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows militants take festival goers hostage
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Clapper says Hamas attacks are an 'apt comparison' to 9/11
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian official gives view on what's threatening the West Bank
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how the first few hours of the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas was able to catch Israel off-guard
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mom was talking with her kids. Minutes later they were kidnapped by Hamas
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
00:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN