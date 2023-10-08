Israel Highway Fight vpx 4
Video shows guns fired in the middle of a highway in Israel
Inside Politics
CNN's Dana Bash shows new social media video of a firefight in the middle of a highway in Israel.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
sderot israel idf hamas aftermath robertson scene 1008
CNN at the scene of where fierce battle took place. See the aftermath
02:34
Iron Dome Robertson SCREENGRAB
Video shows Israel's 'Iron Dome' missiles intercepting incoming rockets near Gaza
02:03
music festival attack vpx
Video shows militants take festival goers hostage
01:03
clapper
Why Clapper says Hamas attacks are an 'apt comparison' to 9/11
01:31
Mustafa Barghouti vpx
Palestinian official gives view on what's threatening the West Bank
01:53
Foreman LKL Hamas attack
See how the first few hours of the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
01:54
cedric leighton hamas attack
How Hamas was able to catch Israel off-guard
01:43
Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mom was talking with her kids. Minutes later they were kidnapped by Hamas
03:39
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities released a death toll of 198 in the bloodiest escalation in the wider conflict since May 2021, with hundreds more wounded on both sides.
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
01:03
Nic Robertson Ben Gurion Airport
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
01:09
hamas israel gaza border 01 SCREENGRAB
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
01:13
tower collapse gaza city
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
00:25
Gaza Jeep Israel
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
01:06
biden hamas israel attack remarks 1007
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
02:54
Captured Israeli Soldier vpx
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
00:48
