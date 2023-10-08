Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli mother was on phone with her kids when they were kidnapped by Hamas
An Israeli woman, who is not being identified for her own safety, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she was talking with her kids on the phone when they were kidnapped by Hamas militants.
03:39 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Fire and smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. At least 200 Israelis died in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, the army said, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli mother was on phone with her kids when they were kidnapped by Hamas
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iron Dome Robertson SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israel's 'Iron Dome' missiles intercepting incoming rockets near Gaza
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clapper
Video Ad Feedback
Why Clapper says Hamas attacks are an 'apt comparison' to 9/11
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton hamas attack
Video Ad Feedback
How Hamas was able to catch Israel off-guard
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities released a death toll of 198 in the bloodiest escalation in the wider conflict since May 2021, with hundreds more wounded on both sides.
Video Ad Feedback
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nic Robertson Ben Gurion Airport
Video Ad Feedback
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hamas israel gaza border 01 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tower collapse gaza city
Video Ad Feedback
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
00:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gaza Jeep Israel
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden hamas israel attack remarks 1007
Video Ad Feedback
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Captured Israeli Soldier vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IDF Gaza Aerials 2
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US colonel breaks down what Israel is likely to do next
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian boy holding his national flag looks at clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. - Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Video Ad Feedback
See aftermath of rocket attacks in Israel
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kimberly dozier vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Intelligence analyst: 'Tactically' nothing like this has ever happened
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IDF spokesperson vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'They want the annihilation of Israel': IDF Spokesperson speaks to CNN
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN