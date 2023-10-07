Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian official: Hamas isn't a threat, Israeli settlers are
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Palestinian National Initiative leader Mustafa Barghouti explains why he believes Hamas is not a threat to Palestine and why this attack on Israel is happening.
Hamas attack on Israel 13 videos
Palestinian official: Hamas isn't a threat, Israeli settlers are
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
Retired US colonel breaks down what Israel is likely to do next
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
See aftermath of rocket attacks in Israel
Intelligence analyst: 'Tactically' nothing like this has ever happened
'They want the annihilation of Israel': IDF Spokesperson speaks to CNN
