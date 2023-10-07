Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
Find out why this small strip of land has been through so many conflicts and political upheavals since the end of World War II.
02:11 - Source: CNN
Gaza Conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
State Department: Gaza protests 'nothing new'
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley: Gaza violence unrelated to embassy move
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gazan leads uprising against Israel
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Merkley: Violence on Gaza border 'horrific'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US official: Israel has a right to defend itself
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian PM survives assassination attempt
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas to end Gaza administrative committee
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel arrests two aid workers
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sanders: Israel's Gaza response was 'disproportionate'
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli concerns over Gaza tunnels collapse
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Spiral of violence grips the Middle East
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A walk home from school in Gaza
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former soldier: I could shoot whenever, whatever I want
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN