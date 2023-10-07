hamas israel gaza border 01 SCREENGRAB
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video showing a group of at least seven fighters storming the Erez Crossing post, the main border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Hamas attack on Israel 12 videos
People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during an Israeli air strike. At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities released a death toll of 198 in the bloodiest escalation in the wider conflict since May 2021, with hundreds more wounded on both sides.
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
Nic Robertson Ben Gurion Airport
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
tower collapse gaza city
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
Gaza Jeep Israel
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
biden hamas israel attack remarks 1007
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
Captured Israeli Soldier vpx
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
IDF Gaza Aerials 2
Retired US colonel breaks down what Israel is likely to do next
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian boy holding his national flag looks at clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. - Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
See aftermath of rocket attacks in Israel
kimberly dozier vpx
Intelligence analyst: 'Tactically' nothing like this has ever happened
IDF spokesperson vpx
'They want the annihilation of Israel': IDF Spokesperson speaks to CNN
