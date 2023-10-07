Video Ad Feedback
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
In remarks addressing the situation in Israel, President Joe Biden says he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that his administration's support for Israel's security "is rock solid and unwavering."
02:54 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 12 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Biden: US stands with the state of Israel
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Footage captures destruction throughout the day in Israel and Gaza
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You can hear the intercept missiles': See the scene at Tel Aviv's airport
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas video shows fighters storming Israel-Gaza border crossing
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Towers collapse as high-rise hit in Gaza
00:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Hamas taking woman hostage near Gaza
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas claims video is of captured Israeli soldier; IDF won't comment
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US colonel breaks down what Israel is likely to do next
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The history of Gaza in 2 minutes
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See aftermath of rocket attacks in Israel
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intelligence analyst: 'Tactically' nothing like this has ever happened
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They want the annihilation of Israel': IDF Spokesperson speaks to CNN
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN