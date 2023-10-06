Video Ad Feedback
Hear jailed Iranian activist speak from behind bars
Narges Mohammadi's name has become synonymous with the fight for human rights in Iran. She has been sentenced repeatedly for her unrelenting campaign against the death penalty and solitary confinement, which she has had to endure for weeks at a time. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
04:52 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear jailed Iranian activist speak from behind bars
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See inside a secret classroom defying Taliban orders
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows teen being carried away after alleged assault by morality police
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
At least 21 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in Italy
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Several killed in Spanish nightclub fire
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See China's first high-speed overwater bullet train line
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This woman can only speak to her son by letter once a week
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Many dead': Young migrant children recount their journey trying to reach the US
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment ceiling catches fire as newlyweds dance at wedding
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Philippines defense chief says China is behaving like a bully
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the scene in the aftermath of the Rotterdam shooting
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The shooting was non-stop:' Refugees reflect on fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Travis King steps foot back on US soil
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Beyond embarrassing': Reporter breaks down 'troubling' error in Canadian parliament
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iraq officials say illegal materials turned fire at wedding into 'tinder box'
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear State Department share what Travis King's journey back to US looks like
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN