russia naval assets screengrab
Expert breaks down 'major deal' of Russian retreat on Black Sea
CNN anchor John Berman and retired Colonel Cedric Leighton break down Ukraine's most recent success in its battle against Russia for the Black Sea.
Pleitgen Ukraine cafe vpx2
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
01:18
US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
This is where the future of Ukraine aid stands amid a House without a speaker
01:30
ukraine tank pleitgen
Go inside a tank fighting on Ukraine's front lines
02:14
screengrab hertling
Retired US general warns select few in congress are 'sabotaging' US foreign policy
01:23
Pleitgen drone pkg vpx
See Ukrainian drone drop bombs on Russian battle tank
03:33
Leighton Zelensky Putin SPLIT
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
pleitgen ukraine soldier1
He lost a leg, learned to walk again, and is back on the battlefield
02:27
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow, Russia, September 28, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia sends message in new video of Putin and warlord
03:30
Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, speaks with journalists during an interview at a military sports facility in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released September 27, 2023. Press Service of Russia's Black Sea Fleet/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Russia provides videos to prove top admiral's survival
02:33
Pleitgen drone vpx
Video shows Ukrainian drone take out Russian battle tank
03:29
new Russia vid
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Russian drone strike
See moment Russia strikes Ukraine-Romania border crossing
00:37
A firefighter works at a site of a hotel damaged by a Russian military attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine September 25, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Ukraine attacked Russia's Black Sea fleet. See how Russia responded
02:13
screengrab jill dougherty
Russia expert: This is why growing militarization of Russia is significant
01:16
col leighton cruise missle
Hear why retired Air Force colonel says Ukraine attack is 'impressive'
03:05
