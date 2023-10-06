Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down 'major deal' of Russian retreat on Black Sea
CNN anchor John Berman and retired Colonel Cedric Leighton break down Ukraine's most recent success in its battle against Russia for the Black Sea.
01:31 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down 'major deal' of Russian retreat on Black Sea
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is where the future of Ukraine aid stands amid a House without a speaker
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Go inside a tank fighting on Ukraine's front lines
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired US general warns select few in congress are 'sabotaging' US foreign policy
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Ukrainian drone drop bombs on Russian battle tank
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He lost a leg, learned to walk again, and is back on the battlefield
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia sends message in new video of Putin and warlord
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia provides videos to prove top admiral's survival
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian drone take out Russian battle tank
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Russia strikes Ukraine-Romania border crossing
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine attacked Russia's Black Sea fleet. See how Russia responded
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: This is why growing militarization of Russia is significant
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why retired Air Force colonel says Ukraine attack is 'impressive'
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN