Pleitgen Ukraine cafe vpx2
'Absolutely annihilated': CNN reporter at the scene of a deadly Russian strike
A Russian missile strike killed dozens in a village near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, officials say, in what could be one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since the conflict began. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
01:18
World News 16 videos
01:18

02 armita geravand iran
Video shows teen being carried away after alleged assault by morality police
02:10

MESTRE, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Emergency crew members work at the scene after a bus accident near Venice on October 04, 2023 in Mestre, Italy. A bus belonging to the transport company La Linea plunged from an overpass between Mestre and Marghera, plunging 10 meters and catching fire shortly before 8 p.m. At least 20 people are reported killed, including some minors, and many others injured. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)
At least 21 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in Italy
02:15

spain nightclub fire
Several killed in Spanish nightclub fire
00:45

china bullet train 1
See China's first high-speed overwater bullet train line
00:39

Ella Milman
This woman can only speak to her son by letter once a week
01:27

migrant children 3
'Many dead': Young migrant children recount their journey trying to reach the US
02:11

A lethal wedding fire that killed over 100 people occurred at a church in the town of Qaraqosh, Iraq on September 28, 2023.
Video shows moment ceiling catches fire as newlyweds dance at wedding
00:58

video thumbnail philippines intv watson
Philippines defense chief says China is behaving like a bully
02:37

rotterdam scene vo
See the scene in the aftermath of the Rotterdam shooting
01:43

NK refugees
'The shooting was non-stop:' Refugees reflect on fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh
01:40

A still from a video shows an individual who appears to be Travis King, third from right, deplaning after landing at Kelly Field near San Antonio early Thursday, September 28, 2023. King, an American serviceman, was returned to US custody from North Korea.
Video shows moment Travis King steps foot back on US soil
01:51

hunka still vpx
'Beyond embarrassing': Reporter breaks down 'troubling' error in Canadian parliament
02:35

People gather at the site of a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraq, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Iraq officials say illegal materials turned fire at wedding into 'tinder box'
02:23

Picture of Travis King, the US soldier who ran across the military demarcation line into North Korea on Tuesday July 18th.
Hear State Department share what Travis King's journey back to US looks like
02:56

Migrants hoping to receive official documentation are waiting in Tapachula, Southern Mexico. Photo: David von Blohn/ CNN
'The journey has been like passing through hell': Migrants surge into southern Mexico
05:06
