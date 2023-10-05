Video Ad Feedback
Heavy fighting reported on southern front in Ukraine, with neither side gaining ground
CNN's Nada Bashir joins Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo live to discuss the heavy fighting in southern Ukraine and the Russian drone attacks overnight.
03:25 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Heavy fighting reported on southern front in Ukraine, with neither side gaining ground
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why managers and employees love this company's unusual remote work policy
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She borrowed $34,000 in student loans. Now she owes over $500,000
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift cuts TV promo for NFL game
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI girlfriends are here and they're posing a threat to a generation of men
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor reveals how often she thinks about this TikTok trend
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch wife's reaction when Army soldier husband surprises her in line at concert
01:20
Now playing- Source: wmtv
Video Ad Feedback
It took 6 years to flip this school into a 27,000 square foot home. See what it looks like
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why is Saudi Arabia signing so many soccer players?
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Let's stop the nonsense': ESPN host to Deion Sanders' critics
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doritos sets new world record with giant chip and a helicopter
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three things to know if you're going to upgrade to iPhone 15
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN