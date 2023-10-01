Video Ad Feedback
74th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China
Commemorations are taking place to mark the 74th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Ceremonies were held in Beijing and Hong Kong, and a fireworks display is planned over Victoria Harbor.
00:25 - Source: CNN
