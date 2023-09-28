Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow, Russia, September 28, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Video Ad Feedback
Russia sends message in new video of Putin and warlord
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Matthew Chance reports on the newly released video of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov, amid claims that he was gravely ill.
03:30 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow, Russia, September 28, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Video Ad Feedback
Russia sends message in new video of Putin and warlord
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, speaks with journalists during an interview at a military sports facility in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released September 27, 2023. Press Service of Russia's Black Sea Fleet/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Video Ad Feedback
Russia provides videos to prove top admiral's survival
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pleitgen drone vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian drone take out Russian battle tank
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new Russia vid
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian drone strike
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Russia strikes Ukraine-Romania border crossing
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A firefighter works at a site of a hotel damaged by a Russian military attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine September 25, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine attacked Russia's Black Sea fleet. See how Russia responded
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab jill dougherty
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: This is why growing militarization of Russia is significant
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
col leighton cruise missle
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why retired Air Force colonel says Ukraine attack is 'impressive'
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Strikes Russia Black Sea Fleet vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See damage from Ukraine's strike on Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sevastopol vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows missile attack on Russia's naval headquarters
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine russia strike
Video Ad Feedback
Russia bombards Ukraine just before Zelensky meets with US lawmakers
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1 ukraine drones sudan nima elbagir
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'likely' behind strikes in Sudan, Ukrainian military source says
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nezlamna 1
Video Ad Feedback
'The Unbreakable': Mother of 3 fights for Ukraine
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer during an interview on September 19, 2023, in New York.
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky reacts to Trump's claim he could get a 'fair deal' with Putin
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Helicopters Pleitgen Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Ukrainian helicopters assault Russian position
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner Group CAR Ward Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN