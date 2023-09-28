Video Ad Feedback
Video shows what it's like for migrants crossing into Mexico in pursuit of US
Long before the US-Mexico border, migrants are faced with a myriad of challenges. CNN's David Culver followed migrants as they crossed from Guatemala into Mexico where they were shook down for cash at seemingly every turn.
03:58 - Source: CNN
