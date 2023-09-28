Video Ad Feedback
Mom of journalist detained in Russia describes how she is communicating with her son
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's mother describes how she communicates with her son through letters he sends from the Russian jail where he's being detained. Gershkovich was arrested in March while on a reporting trip. The FSB, Russia's main security service, accused him of trying to obtain state secrets -- a charge Gershkovich and his employer have strenuously denied.
