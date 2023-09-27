José Andrés and Family in Spain flowers in eggs
Video Ad Feedback
Would you like flowers in your eggs? José Andrés does
A special presentation of discovery+ six-part series "José Andrés and Family in Spain" airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
José Andrés and Family in Spain flowers in eggs
Video Ad Feedback
Would you like flowers in your eggs? José Andrés does
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nobilo and Foster
Video Ad Feedback
Panera Bread releases menu inspired by Roman Empire
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black gymnast ireland
Video Ad Feedback
See heartbreaking moment young Black gymnast appears to be skipped at medal ceremony
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Unicorn Skydiver 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Everybody calls me the unicorn man': See skydiver's amazing landing
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the "Motherless Brooklyn" Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)
Video Ad Feedback
Bruce Willis' wife speaks out about his diagnosis
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Photos indicate Taylor Swift accepted NFL star's invite
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Old Fish
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the oldest fish in an aquarium. You will never guess her age
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WI Soldier surprises wife SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Watch wife's reaction when Army soldier husband surprises her in line at concert
01:20
Now playing
- Source: wmtv
iowa school turned home
Video Ad Feedback
See this former school for sale as a million dollar home
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cop saves choking man 02
Video Ad Feedback
Cop springs into action to save choking man
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail WWII Akagi shipwreck
Video Ad Feedback
First time in 80 years, footage shows aircraft carrier sunk in WWII
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hotel Takeover 1
Video Ad Feedback
Travelers man front desk after arriving at deserted hotel
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Doritos
Video Ad Feedback
Doritos sets new world record with giant chip and a helicopter
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Georgia Flood Rescue SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Half Jaw Gator 1
Video Ad Feedback
Gator's half jaw leads to double takes
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lemur loose 2
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Missouri police officers try and catch a furry friend
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN