Video Ad Feedback
This dance tradition arrived in Spain during the 9th century
The series, "José Andrés and Family in Spain," follows the chef across his homeland with his three American-raised daughters. The series airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.
00:47 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This dance tradition arrived in Spain during the 9th century
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Panera Bread releases menu inspired by Roman Empire
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See heartbreaking moment young Black gymnast appears to be skipped at medal ceremony
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Everybody calls me the unicorn man': See skydiver's amazing landing
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bruce Willis' wife speaks out about his diagnosis
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Photos indicate Taylor Swift accepted NFL star's invite
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the oldest fish in an aquarium. You will never guess her age
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch wife's reaction when Army soldier husband surprises her in line at concert
01:20
Now playing- Source: wmtv
Video Ad Feedback
See this former school for sale as a million dollar home
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cop springs into action to save choking man
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
First time in 80 years, footage shows aircraft carrier sunk in WWII
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Travelers man front desk after arriving at deserted hotel
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doritos sets new world record with giant chip and a helicopter
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gator's half jaw leads to double takes
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Missouri police officers try and catch a furry friend
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN