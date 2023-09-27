Video Ad Feedback
Iraq officials say illegal materials turned fire at wedding into 'tinder box'
Officials in Iraq say highly flammable and illegal materials at a venue escalated a fire at a wedding that killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
02:23 - Source: CNN
