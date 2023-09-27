Video Ad Feedback
See heartbreaking moment young Black gymnast appears to be skipped at medal ceremony
A video from a over a year ago has resurfaced online showing an official appearing to ignore a young Black gymnast during an awards ceremony at an event in Ireland. CNN's Laura Coates has the story.
01:07 - Source: CNN
