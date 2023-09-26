Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian drone take out Russian battle tank
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports alongside a Ukrainian drone unit push south of Bakhmut during an intense battle with Russian forces.
03:29 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian drone take out Russian battle tank
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Russia strikes Ukraine-Romania border crossing
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine attacked Russia's Black Sea fleet. See how Russia responded
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: This is why growing militarization of Russia is significant
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why retired Air Force colonel says Ukraine attack is 'impressive'
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See damage from Ukraine's strike on Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows missile attack on Russia's naval headquarters
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia bombards Ukraine just before Zelensky meets with US lawmakers
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'likely' behind strikes in Sudan, Ukrainian military source says
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The Unbreakable': Mother of 3 fights for Ukraine
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky reacts to Trump's claim he could get a 'fair deal' with Putin
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Ukrainian helicopters assault Russian position
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Ukrainian gunners strike Russian forces
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN