new Russia vid
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
Russian Defense Ministry appears to have published video showing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, participating in a meeting after Ukraine initially claimed he was killed in a recent missile attack.
02:19 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
new Russia vid
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Migrants on raft
Video Ad Feedback
Watch migrants on makeshift raft cross into Mexico
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Philippine Coast Guard removes Chinese floating barrier in disputed area of the South China Sea.
Video Ad Feedback
Video released of diver cutting China's floating sea barrier
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2023 in New York City. Heads of state and governments from at least 145 countries are gathered for the 78th UNGA session amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires around the globe. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Russian foreign minister blast US at UNGA
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEFT: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) RIGHT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2017 . / AFP / POOL / ABIR SULTAN (Photo credit should read ABIR SULTAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu is asked about Trump calling him disloyal. Hear his response
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
netanyahu
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu: Saudi-Israel deal would "change the Middle East forever"
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyson reuters split vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what surprised Neil deGrasse Tyson about the purported 'alien corpses' shown in Mexico's congress
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elahe Tavakolian is pictured in Milan, Italy, in August 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her eye protesting in Iran. She says she has no regrets
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Activity levels in 2003 and 2021.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN exclusive: Satellite images show nuclear test sites expansion of superpowers
05:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ripley screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Trouble at the top: Disappearances in this communist government are raising questions
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china rare tornado
Video Ad Feedback
Videos capture deadly tornado whirling through eastern China
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Poland President Andrzej Duda 091923
Video Ad Feedback
Polish president on what Ukraine must do as Putin's war rages
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner Group CAR Ward Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Yo Jong #1
Video Ad Feedback
Author explains why Kim Jong Un's sister is "most dangerous woman in the world"
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
americans freed doha thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
italian jet crashes turin
Video Ad Feedback
Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN