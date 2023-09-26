Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
Russian Defense Ministry appears to have published video showing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, participating in a meeting after Ukraine initially claimed he was killed in a recent missile attack.
