NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2023 in New York City. Heads of state and governments from at least 145 countries are gathered for the 78th UNGA session amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires around the globe. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Russian foreign minister blast US at UNGA
Newsroom
While speaking at the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticizes the United States. CNN's Richard Roth reports.
01:25 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2023 in New York City. Heads of state and governments from at least 145 countries are gathered for the 78th UNGA session amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires around the globe. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Russian foreign minister blast US at UNGA
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEFT: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 14, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) RIGHT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2017 . / AFP / POOL / ABIR SULTAN (Photo credit should read ABIR SULTAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu is asked about Trump calling him disloyal. Hear his response
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elahe Tavakolian is pictured in Milan, Italy, in August 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her eye protesting in Iran. She says she has no regrets
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
netanyahu
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu: Saudi-Israel deal would "change the Middle East forever"
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Activity levels in 2003 and 2021.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN exclusive: Satellite images show nuclear test sites expansion of superpowers
05:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ripley screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Trouble at the top: Disappearances in this communist government are raising questions
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china rare tornado
Video Ad Feedback
Videos capture deadly tornado whirling through eastern China
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Poland President Andrzej Duda 091923
Video Ad Feedback
Polish president on what Ukraine must do as Putin's war rages
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner Group CAR Ward Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Yo Jong #1
Video Ad Feedback
Author explains why Kim Jong Un's sister is "most dangerous woman in the world"
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
americans freed doha thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Freed Americans leave Iran
Video Ad Feedback
Freed Americans board flight out of Iran
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
italian jet crashes turin
Video Ad Feedback
Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Li Shangfu
Video Ad Feedback
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a South Korean national in Duluth, Georgia. On the top row, from left, are suspects Eric Hyun, Gawon Lee and Hyunji Lee. On the bottom row are Joonho Lee, left, and Joonhyun Lee. A sixth suspect, a juvenile, is not pictured.
Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
derna libya drone
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN