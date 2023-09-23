Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu is asked about Trump calling him disloyal. Hear his response
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in a one-on-one interview. Netanyahu discusses his relationship with former President Donald Trump. Trump criticized him for congratulating President Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.
01:16 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu is asked about Trump calling him disloyal. Hear his response
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN exclusive: Satellite images show nuclear test sites expansion of superpowers
05:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trouble at the top: Disappearances in this communist government are raising questions
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos capture deadly tornado whirling through eastern China
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Polish president on what Ukraine must do as Putin's war rages
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Author explains why Kim Jong Un's sister is "most dangerous woman in the world"
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Freed Americans board flight out of Iran
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Elon Musk compare Taiwan to Hawaii
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Did you think you might die?': Cooper interviews rescued American caver
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Libyan doctor tears up on air as he is asked about death toll
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN