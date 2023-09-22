Video Ad Feedback
See damage from Ukraine's strike on Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters
Ukraine launched a missile strike on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet. CNN's Fred Pleitgen is in Ukraine where he spoke exclusively with the commanding general for Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south.
02:03 - Source: CNN
