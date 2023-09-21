Video Ad Feedback
Poland's decision to stop arming Ukraine could impact Kyiv's counter-offensive against Russia
Radek Sikorski, MEP and former Polish defense minister, reacts to Poland's decision to stop arming Ukraine amid a growing dispute between the two countries over a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
05:43 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Poland's decision to stop arming Ukraine could impact Kyiv's counter-offensive against Russia
05:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'likely' behind strikes in Sudan, Ukrainian military source says
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The Unbreakable': Mother of 3 fights for Ukraine
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky reacts to Trump's claim he could get a 'fair deal' with Putin
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Ukrainian helicopters assault Russian position
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Ukrainian gunners strike Russian forces
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian strike on Crimean port
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine is using fake weapons to exhaust Russian military's supplies
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
World leader says Zelensky should compromise with Putin. Hear his response
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian residents call out Putin after war is brought to their doorstep
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See new footage of fighting along the frontlines in Ukraine
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky slams Russian leadership after missile strikes crowded market
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Ukrainian soldier take down Russian aircraft
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian drone flies deep into the Russian territory. See its view
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN