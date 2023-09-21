Video Ad Feedback
'We need to be serious in stepping up support to protect (women and girls') lives and livelihoods', says UN Special Adviser on Climate Action
United Nation's Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, Selwin Hart, talks to CNN Climate's Rachel Ramirez during the UN General Assembly and ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit and admits: "Women and girls are 14 times more likely to be injured or die from climate impacts. Unfortunately, our policies and strategies are really not geared to address this challenge."
CNN's As Equals 15 videos
