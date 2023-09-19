1 ukraine drones sudan nima elbagir
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'likely' behind strikes in Sudan, Ukrainian military source says
Ukraine's special services were likely behind a series of strikes against Wagner-backed targets near Sudan's capital, according to a Ukrainian military source.
04:21 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
1 ukraine drones sudan nima elbagir
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'likely' behind strikes in Sudan, Ukrainian military source says
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Helicopters Pleitgen Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Ukrainian helicopters assault Russian position
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner Group CAR Ward Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Andriivka SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bell thumb
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Ukrainian gunners strike Russian forces
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sevastopol strike bell
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian strike on Crimean port
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine decoy weapon
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine is using fake weapons to exhaust Russian military's supplies
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Volodymyr Zelensky with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Video Ad Feedback
World leader says Zelensky should compromise with Putin. Hear his response
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UKRAINE
Video Ad Feedback
Russian residents call out Putin after war is brought to their doorstep
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine frontlines vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See new footage of fighting along the frontlines in Ukraine
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Missile strike Pleitgen pkg 1
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky slams Russian leadership after missile strikes crowded market
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ONLY FOR USE ON VPX PKG
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Ukrainian soldier take down Russian aircraft
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab drone view
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian drone flies deep into the Russian territory. See its view
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dragons teeth
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive video shows Ukraine faces row of Russia's 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia drone attack vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lead Christiane Amanpour_00015915.png
Video Ad Feedback
Female Ukrainian drone operators are retrofitting cheap drones, enabling them to destroy Russian weapons worth millions
04:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN