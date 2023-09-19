Poland President Andrzej Duda 091923
Video Ad Feedback
Polish president on what Ukraine must do as Putin's war rages
The Lead
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and delivers a message to US lawmakers.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Poland President Andrzej Duda 091923
Video Ad Feedback
Polish president on what Ukraine must do as Putin's war rages
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Helicopters Pleitgen Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Ukrainian helicopters assault Russian position
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner Group CAR Ward Pkg
Video Ad Feedback
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Andriivka SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bell thumb
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Ukrainian gunners strike Russian forces
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sevastopol strike bell
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian strike on Crimean port
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine decoy weapon
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine is using fake weapons to exhaust Russian military's supplies
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Volodymyr Zelensky with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
Video Ad Feedback
World leader says Zelensky should compromise with Putin. Hear his response
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UKRAINE
Video Ad Feedback
Russian residents call out Putin after war is brought to their doorstep
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine frontlines vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See new footage of fighting along the frontlines in Ukraine
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Missile strike Pleitgen pkg 1
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky slams Russian leadership after missile strikes crowded market
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ONLY FOR USE ON VPX PKG
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows Ukrainian soldier take down Russian aircraft
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab drone view
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian drone flies deep into the Russian territory. See its view
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dragons teeth
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive video shows Ukraine faces row of Russia's 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia drone attack vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lead Christiane Amanpour_00015915.png
Video Ad Feedback
Female Ukrainian drone operators are retrofitting cheap drones, enabling them to destroy Russian weapons worth millions
04:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN