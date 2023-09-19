Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a press conference at Queensland Government House in Brisbane on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Pat Hoelscher / AFP) (Photo by PAT HOELSCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
We're at biggest risk of conflict over China for many years, says Australia's top diplomat
Amanpour
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong talks the Christiane Amanpour about her country's efforts to avoid conflict in the Indo-Pacific and she shares her "deep concerns" about the allegations that India was behind the murder of a Sikh man on Canadian soil.
10:50 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a press conference at Queensland Government House in Brisbane on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Pat Hoelscher / AFP) (Photo by PAT HOELSCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
We're at biggest risk of conflict over China for many years, says Australia's top diplomat
10:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (L) poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a meeting in Kyiv, on July 19, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by CLODAGH KILCOYNE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CLODAGH KILCOYNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Irish Prime Minister: 'Don't blame Ukrainians for what others have done in the past'
09:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US citizens Siamak Namazi (C-with glasses), Emad Sharqi (2R) and Morad Tahbaz (R) are greeted upon their arrival at the Doha International Airport in Doha on September 18, 2023. Five US detainees, three previously identified as Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi and two who wish to remain anonymous, released by Iran landed in Doha in a prisoner swap on September 18 after $6 billion in frozen funds were transferred to Iranian accounts in Qatar. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'An extraordinary miracle': Lawyer for Siamak Namazi reacts to his release from Iran
06:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Guterres
Video Ad Feedback
'The Secretary has no power': UN Secretary General António Guterres plays the cards he's dealt
13:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US citizens Siamak Namazi (R-back), Emad Sharqi (L) and Morad Tahbaz (C) disembark from a Qatari jet upon their arrival at the Doha International Airport in Doha on September 18, 2023. Five US detainees, three previously identified as Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharqi and two who wish to remain anonymous, released by Iran landed in Doha in a prisoner swap on September 18 after $6 billion in frozen funds were transferred to Iranian accounts in Qatar. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hostage deal with Iran was 'a tough decision for Biden,' says NSC's John Kirby
10:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Tulsa
Video Ad Feedback
The long-suppressed truth of the Tulsa Race Massacre
14:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)
Video Ad Feedback
'It is a catastrophe beyond belief,' says aid chief on Libya flooding
08:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Libya flood
Video Ad Feedback
"Hay cuerpos por doquier": miles de muertos en las inundaciones de Libia
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Video Ad Feedback
Walter Isaacson on Elon Musk's life, ego and 'lack of empathy'
17:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Libya flood
Video Ad Feedback
'The bodies are everywhere': Thousands dead after floods in Libya
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Quinn Ramos
Video Ad Feedback
'New York is the new border': A plea for federal help with migrants
15:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Krugman
Video Ad Feedback
Krugman: U.S. economic data have been 'sureally good'
10:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AMANPOUR BEN WALLACE
Video Ad Feedback
Former British Defence Secretary: 'Putin's circle of friendship is an ever-decreasing circle'
13:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 08: Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends a panel discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Schauspielhaus theatre on September 8, 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The event is launching the new theatre season. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
How Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's daughter helped the author 'get over herself' for her first children's book
09:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOUZROU, MOROCCO - SEPTEMBER 11: A woman sits amongst the rubble of her village that was almost completely destroyed by Friday's earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. Over 2600 people are now reported dead following the large earthquake that struck below villages in the High Atlas mountains around 70km south of Marrakesh. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'We will take assistance from any country, including France,' says Moroccan official
11:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN