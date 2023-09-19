Video Ad Feedback
Watch the moment five Americans freed from Iran land on US soil
Video shows the moment Americans land in on US soil, after being freed from prison in Iran. The five, all of whom had been designated as wrongfully detained, were freed as part of a wider deal that includes the US unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds.
Latest Videos 15 videos
Watch the moment five Americans freed from Iran land on US soil
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
CNN reporter shares how teens were able to escape
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
'Filled with false claims': Dale fact-checks Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
Airport ramp worker recounts hurting his leg as tarmac injuries increase
Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about a 4-day work week
1921 Tulsa massacre survivor: We could smell houses burning
