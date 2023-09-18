Video Ad Feedback
See the moment five Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
Video shows the moment five Americans land in Doha, Qatar, after being freed from prison in Iran. The five, all of whom had been designated as wrongfully detained, were freed as part of a wider deal that includes the US unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds.
02:46 - Source: CNN
Freed Americans board flight out of Iran
Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
Watch Elon Musk compare Taiwan to Hawaii
'Did you think you might die?': Cooper interviews rescued American caver
Libyan doctor tears up on air as he is asked about death toll
Hear what Kim Jong Un said during meeting with Vladimir Putin
See the moment Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia
This is what the train Kim Jong Un is traveling in could look like
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
See destruction of village in Morocco after deadly earthquake
Aerial footage shows extent of damage in Morocco earthquake
Video shows heavy rainfall turning Hong Kong streets into rivers
