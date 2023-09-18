Video Ad Feedback
UN Secretary-General responds to report of children fathered by UN staff in Haiti
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks to Christiane Amanpour about reporting from CNN's Paula Newton regarding children who were left behind in Haiti by UN personnel.
01:33 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
UN Secretary-General responds to report of children fathered by UN staff in Haiti
01:33
What does Wagner's influence look like after Prigozhin's death?
06:03
Author explains why Kim Jong Un's sister is "most dangerous woman in the world"
02:42
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Freed Americans board flight out of Iran
00:56
Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
00:49
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
02:23
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
02:44
Watch Elon Musk compare Taiwan to Hawaii
01:46
'Did you think you might die?': Cooper interviews rescued American caver
02:52
Libyan doctor tears up on air as he is asked about death toll
01:09
Hear what Kim Jong Un said during meeting with Vladimir Putin
01:57
See the moment Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia
02:32
This is what the train Kim Jong Un is traveling in could look like
01:48
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
02:01
