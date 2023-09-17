Video Ad Feedback
U.N. reports 11,300 flood deaths in Derna, Libya
Rescue efforts have turned intro recovery missions as the death toll following the devastating flood in Libya climbs. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh is in Derna and reports on the challenges the search teams face.
03:24 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
U.N. reports 11,300 flood deaths in Derna, Libya
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Ashton Kutcher's plea to lawmakers on proposed child abuse legislation (2020)
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Sold at a loss: The 'Brady Bunch' house is now off the market
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Red wine floods Portuguese town after winery tank explodes
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's one unique feature you haven't been able to do with iPhones before
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
01:40
Now playing- Source: KPRC
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how talk shows are returning to production without breaking the writers' strike
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam shows unusual object fly down highway and smash windshield
02:00
Now playing- Source: KSL
Video Ad Feedback
Animal appears to seek help from kayaker. See the moment
01:35
Now playing- Source: KPNX
Video Ad Feedback
'Diarrhea all the way through the airplane': Flight turns back due to health incident
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN