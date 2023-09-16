Video Ad Feedback
Italian island overwhelmed by crush of migrants
The U.N. refugee agency says authorities are relocating a large number of migrants who arrived on a small island in the Mediterranean this week.
00:35 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Italian island overwhelmed by crush of migrants
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Sold at a loss: The 'Brady Bunch' house is now off the market
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Red wine floods Portuguese town after winery tank explodes
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's one unique feature you haven't been able to do with iPhones before
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
01:40
Now playing- Source: KPRC
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how talk shows are returning to production without breaking the writers' strike
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam shows unusual object fly down highway and smash windshield
02:00
Now playing- Source: KSL
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Animal appears to seek help from kayaker. See the moment
01:35
Now playing- Source: KPNX
Video Ad Feedback
See new images of convicted killer caught on doorbell camera
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Diarrhea all the way through the airplane': Flight turns back due to health incident
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN