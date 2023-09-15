exp swift reporter guest live 091502PSEG3 cnni world_00031308.png
Video Ad Feedback
Wanted: Taylor Swift reporter
Isa Soares speaks with Variety's resident Taylor Swift expert Chris Willman about the unusual job posting.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp swift reporter guest live 091502PSEG3 cnni world_00031308.png
Video Ad Feedback
Wanted: Taylor Swift reporter
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. The Princess is wearing a jumper with a sheep motif from the London shop, Warm And Wonderful. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1 tsa theft affil
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing
- Source: WSVN
Brady Bunch house
Video Ad Feedback
Sold at a loss: The 'Brady Bunch' house is now off the market
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Surveillance video from the Buell Theater, obtained by CNN Affiliate KUSA, shows officials addressing Boebert and her companion at their seats inside the theater, and then leaving the theater.
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
portugal wine flood
Video Ad Feedback
Red wine floods Portuguese town after winery tank explodes
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
takeaways video iphone 15
Video Ad Feedback
Here's one unique feature you haven't been able to do with iPhones before
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alligator swims at girl scouts
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
01:40
Now playing
- Source: KPRC
Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside of Warner Bros Studio in Burbank, California, on July 26, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 14, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how talk shows are returning to production without breaking the writers' strike
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
affil office chair vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam shows unusual object fly down highway and smash windshield
02:00
Now playing
- Source: KSL
video thumbnail biden presser ends
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
travis ward donkey
Video Ad Feedback
Animal appears to seek help from kayaker. See the moment
01:35
Now playing
- Source: KPNX
Escaped danelo cavalcante
Video Ad Feedback
See new images of convicted killer caught on doorbell camera
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022.
Video Ad Feedback
'Diarrhea all the way through the airplane': Flight turns back due to health incident
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Heavy rain turns to mud at Burning Man in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, on September 2, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
over 900 lb alligator
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN